ND State Fair makes final entertainment announcement for 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 state fair is complete after the fair’s officials made one last announcement Monday morning.

Rap stars Ludacris and T-Pain will perform Friday, July 21, on opening night.

They join other entertainers announced earlier this year, including Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Joe Nichols, Whiskey Myers, Five Finger Death Punch and Brad Paisley.

The State Fair runs July 21-29.

