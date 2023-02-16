ND Senate passes bill expanding Rural Attorney Program

(Theresa Schmidt KPLC)
By Justin Gick
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There might soon be more lawyers in rural communities.

Senate Bill 2267 bill will expand the rural attorney recruitment program. It would double the number of participants from four to eight. Attorneys accepted to the program will receive $45,000 over five years.

“While the running joke may be there are too many lawyers in the world, in many rural places in the United States they are demonstrably too few,” said Senator Judy Estenson, (R) Warwick.

The bill passed by a vote of 41-5. Next, it will go to the House.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
NDHSAA
NDHSAA announces new rules regarding fan behavior and expectations
Craig Bagnell, University of Mary
UMary Football coach Craig Bagnell steps down
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges

Latest News

“Remember their Hearts Day” at UTTC
United Tribes Technical College bringing awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous people
Stranded I-29 near Gardner
Dozens forced to brave blizzard while stranded on I-29, I-94
Lowering property taxes
ND Senate advances property tax reduction bill
Representative Scott Louser, R-Minot
ND House advances two trans sports bills