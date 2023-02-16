Hazardous weather conditions resulted in numerous crashes Tuesday into early Wed. in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to winter weather conditions including icy roads, high winds and zero visibility, the North Dakota Highway Patrol attended to several crashes in the southwest region during the evening hours of Tuesday, February 14, and early morning hours of February 15.

Here’s a list of the crashes reported by the Highway Patrol in chronological order:

1:26 p.m. MST Tuesday : One vehicle crash on I-94 at mile marker 81 near Richardton.

1:44 p.m. MST Tuesday: Two vehicle crash with injuries on I-94 at mile marker 90 east of Richardton.

2:55 p.m. MST Tuesday: Jackknifed semi that was blocking both lanes of I-94 at mile marker 66 east of Dickinson. The semi was traveling eastbound from Dickinson to Bismarck at approximately 45 mph when the driver lost control on the icy roadway, spun out and lost traction while going downhill. Visibility was less than 50 feet at times. The semi and trailer jackknifed and entered the median coming to a stop on top of a bridge guardrail. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene due to severe damage to the trailer.

3:15 p.m. MST Tuesday: Two vehicle crash with injuries on I-94 at mile marker 108 near Glen Ullin. A semi traveling eastbound lost control and was blocking the shoulder and right lane when a second semi clipped it and jackknifed. Both ended up jackknifed and blocked the interstate. Several other cars entered the median to avoid the crash. I-94 was closed westbound at mile marker 113 from about 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and eastbound from about 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

3:55 p.m. MST Tuesday: Jackknifed semi that was blocking both lanes of ND Highway 22 at mile marker 34 near New England (as shown in the picture above). The semi was traveling northbound on Highway 22 with an empty enclosed trailer. At the time of the crash, the roads were ice covered from light snow throughout the day. Northwest winds were 25-35 mph and gusts were near 50 mph. The wind pushed the unit counterclockwise causing the semi to cross both lanes and enter the ditch. The trailer stayed attached and blocked both lanes of the highway. Damage occurred to the rear sleeper area as the front of the trailer made contact upon becoming jackknifed. The road was closed while the vehicle was removed.

8:42 p.m. MST Tuesday: Two vehicle crash on I-94 at the Dickinson exit ramp, mile marker 61

9:41 a.m. MST Wednesday: One vehicle crash on ND Highway 22 at mile marker 81 approximately 10 miles north of Dickinson

No further information is available at this time regarding some of the crashes listed above.

According to the Highway Patrol, there were also numerous other vehicles that slid into ditches along roadways in Stark, Morton, and Burleigh Counties Tuesday night.

