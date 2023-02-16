Governor Gianforte, city, and county leaders discuss future of Sidney following sugar beet plant closing

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - It’s been more than a week since American Crystal Sugar Company announced the closing of the Sidney Sugars processing plant. Governor Greg Gianforte, R-MT, met with the community to hear from them and get their thoughts going forward.

The planned shutdown of Sidney Sugars has left many around Richland County concerned about the future.

“I feel their pain. This has been a part of my life. I’m very thankful my brother isn’t alive to see this, or my dad,” said Rick Norby, Sidney Mayor.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion Thursday, city and county leaders told Governor Greg Gianforte this decision will have severe economic consequences for the region.

“I feel like this is the second hard blow within a few years and a third one is looming with the loss of MDU first, the hit to Sidney Sugars now, and potentially the Savage coal mine. You’re looking at anywhere between 90 and 100 million dollars a year hit in this community,” said Leslie Messer, Executive Director of Richland County Economic Development Corp.

Right now, the priority they say, is to support factory workers by either relocating or providing training to keep them around. Sidney Sugars General Manager Dave Garland said a training and job fair will be held for them on Thursday.

“Not one employee was looking forward to this, but it’s good to have every rebound to help them,” said Garland.

Producers will also need some help as they transition to new crops.

“Some of those guys are going to need help for a few years as a band-aid to get started in whatever they choose to do,” said Jeff Bieber, President of the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association.

While there are many questions without answers right now, the community remains optimistic.

“It’s going to be a big hit for sure, but I think we will overcome. I believe the lord will provide, so we just have to keep our eye on the ball,” said Duane Mitchell, Richland County Commissioner.

Gianforte told the group he wants to help in any way he can.

“Richland County and Sidney are resilient. We will bounce back,” said Gianforte.

He added that cleanup of the facility needs to be done without impacting taxpayers. Sidney Sugars general manager Dave Garland assured the community it would be done properly.

The plant is set to close in April.

Montanans impacted by the closure can access employment resources by visiting montanaworks.mt.gov or by calling Job Service Sidney at 406-433-1204.

