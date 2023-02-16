Former Beulah bank president sentenced to two years for bank fraud

Brady Torgerson sentenced
Brady Torgerson sentenced(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a former Beulah bank president to two years in prison for defrauding multiple banks.

Between 2019 and 2021 Brady Torgerson, 35, worked as the president of First Security Bank-West and then as a loan officer at the Union Bank. Prosecutors say during this time, Torgerson funded loans without proper documentation and entered false information into the banks’ computer systems to conceal his actions. They said he created multiple fraudulent loan obligations of more than $225,000 each.

Police arrested Torgerson on Nov. 4, 2022. He pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud. Along with prison time, Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Torgerson Wednesday to three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said the sentence was a reminder that “there is a high price to pay for white-collar crime.”

Prosecutors also charged Kelly Huffman, 34, with misapplication of bank funds and Tyler Hofland, 35, with aiding and abetting bank fraud for roles in the crime. A judge sentenced both to one year of probation. Huffman is required to pay a $5,000 fine and Hofland more than $98,000 in restitution.

