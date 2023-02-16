Dozens forced to brave blizzard while stranded on I-29, I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cars are still getting towed out across the Valley after high winds and blowing snow brought zero visibility to the roads Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Interstates and county highways were turned to parking lots as hundreds of drivers were stranded as they waited for a tow, plow or more fuel.

One of those drivers was Kelly Grotte, who says he was humbled by Mother Nature’s whipping wind, snow and brisk temps just hours after stepping off a plane from a week-long Costa Rica vacation.

“It’s like, well you gotta face the music. I guess we enjoyed the tropics too much!” Grotte said.

Trying to make their way back to their homes in Thompson, Grotte, his wife and two friends found themselves stranded on I-29 just south of Gardner where they would stay for 11 hours.

“It was like we went into a different world. We couldn’t see a thing!” Grotte said. “We were looking at the edge of the road with flashlights so we could see the rumble strips and I was like, ‘Five feet, three feet.’ I’ve never ever been in anything like that,” Grotte said; Which is quite the statement from a 60-year North Dakota winter survivor.

Tuesday night was just as scary and long for Niki Knight who was trying to make it from Alexandria to Moorhead on I-94.

“When you finally realize like, ‘we’re not going anywhere,’ that’s kind of the scary part,” Knight said. “Thankfully we had snacks with us, leftovers, some Gatorade, a phone charger, and we were turning the truck on and off to save gas.”

While both Knight and Grotte were able to get back on the road themselves, others weren’t so lucky as many found themselves stuck in feet of snow as they hoped law enforcement or a tow truck could somehow get to them and save them.

In a rare move, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies had to deploy snowmobiles Tuesday night to save a driver who had been stuck for more than six hours, was out of fuel and starting to get cold.

“We tried to make it there with a squad car initially and we were unsuccessful, so at that point we deployed the snowmobile and were able to rescue that person and bring them back to our vehicles,” he said.

Jahner says not being able to get to people is a helpless feeling, but it’s why his office has both a plow truck and the snowmobiles to make sure a call for help doesn’t go unanswered.

“Certainly if people call 911 and they have an emergency, they expect law enforcement’s going to be able to get to them and it’s unacceptable if we can’t,” he said.

In sharing their stories, all three hope it prompts you to never underestimate Mother Nature. Sheriff Jahner reminds you to always have a full tank of gas, blankets, extra coats, food and water in your vehicle no matter how short your journey. He also adds if the interstates are closed, it’s best to stay off all roads.

“We don’t have the ability to shut down all of our county roads because there’s just too many miles of roadway and we don’t have barricades in a number of positions to shut them down. Often times what will happen is the interstate gets closed and then people will venture off and take the county roads to get to their destination. The county roads aren’t any better!” Jahner said.

