Cyber Madness tournament helps students get involved with cybersecurity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is becoming a leader in cyber security.

BSC is hosting the second annual North Dakota Cyber Madness High School Tournament Thursday and Friday, to help to get kids and teenagers involved in activities that have to do with the industry.

More than 10 high schools from around the state are participating in the event. Teams will participate in events such as capture the flag. The events are designed to incorporate several cybersecurity concepts such as security principles and packet encapsulation.

“I’ve just recently discovered how much fun it is to mess around with computers. And to mess around in the terminal and find other people, especially other women in stem,” said Lauryn Brynjulson of Red River High School.

North Dakota was the first state to adopt computer science and cybersecurity curriculum standards for every grade level.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.