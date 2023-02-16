The Community Connection Project provides resource guide for those in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For those struggling to fulfill everyday needs, resources are available in our community. But when you are experiencing situations such as transitioning from prison, homelessness, or human trafficking, it can be hard to know where to start.

Kaitlin McLaughlin, a University of Mary graduate, with the help of nine other students from the Emerging Leaders Academy, put together a complete guide called “The Community Connection Project.”

It is a book created to give those in need hope and stability, as well as make resources tangible.

“It was very difficult for them to be utilized and recognized within the community. So we put a resource guide together so that it was like a one-stop shop for people to kind of be able to recognize where these resources were,” said Kaitlin McLaughlin, creator of “The Community Connection Project.”

Included in the book are resources for everything from food, housing, and hygiene, to tips for job interviews, as well as careers that will hire those with criminal records.

McLaughlin said she based this guide on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. She said people need their most basic needs met and secured before they can begin to rebuild their lives.

The book is updated every spring semester and can be found at resource centers such as Community Action, Ministry on the Margins and more.

