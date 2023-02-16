Class A Basketball Polls

Class A basketball poll
Class A basketball poll(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the second-to-last poll of the season, as tournament time is fast approaching.

CLASS “A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (18) — 19-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 1

2. Minot High — 17-2 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 2

3. Fargo Davies — 17-2 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 4

4. Mandan — 15-4 Record — 26 pts — Last week: 3

5. Fargo North — 12-6 Record — 23 pts — Last week: T5

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (12-6)

CLASS “A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (15) — 16-2 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 1

2. Fargo Davies (3) — 17-1 Record — 73 pts — Last week: 2

3. Grand Forks Red River — 18-1 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 3

4. Minot High — 16-3 Record — 35 pts — Last week: 4

5. West Fargo — 16-3 Record — 14 pts — Last week: T5

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck Legacy (15-4) and Bismarck High (15-4)

