City debates potential conflict of interest with new Burleigh County Auditor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - City commissioners debated whether Commissioner Mark Splonskowski’s new role as Burleigh County Auditor would cause problems for the board in future decisions. City Attorney Janelle Combs stated there is the potential for a conflict of interest in fiduciary situations, but it is unknown when it would impact the board.

Problems could arise when Splonskowski would have to recuse himself in joint financial situations with the county, such as shared contracts with entities like IT services and Bismarck Burleigh Public Health. This could lead to a split vote on the commission creating a standstill.

Commissioner Splonskowski stated he spoke with Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer who said both positions were compatible and would not cause issues and that the role of auditor was not a voting position.

The Commission decided that City Attorney Combs will review future city agendas to determine if there would be a conflict of interest for Splonskowski.

“We know now that there could be issues that come up. And I think it is going to be his primary responsibility to notify us of those,” said City Commissioner Greg Zenker.

Commissioner Splonskowski will be sworn in as auditor at the March 20 Burleigh County Commission meeting. His first day as auditor will be April 3.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.