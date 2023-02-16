Cardiac Week highlights heart health

Rehab and heart health
Rehab and heart health(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Valentine’s Day may be over, but medical professionals are still putting an emphasis on cardiac health this week.

Trinity Health started using a new telemetry system in November of last year to record the progress of cardiac rehab patients better.

Heidi Zadaraka, manager of the cardiac pulmonary rehab center at Trinity, said it monitors patients’ oxygenation and heart rhythm and rate while they’re exercising.

“We help them gain that strength back hopefully to where they were before their event. Most times we help them get a little bit stronger,” said Zadaraka.

The rehabilitation experience includes education about nutrition, medication and stress management.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
NDHSAA
NDHSAA announces new rules regarding fan behavior and expectations
Craig Bagnell, University of Mary
UMary Football coach Craig Bagnell steps down
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges

Latest News

athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan’s Brady Feller
local markets
The role small grocery stores play in feeding communities
boys standings
6PM Sportscast 2/15/23
dvorak
Sports Spotlight: Dickinson’s Alex Dvorak
snow again
Evening Weather 2/15/23 - possible storm next week