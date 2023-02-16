Cardiac Week highlights heart health

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Valentine’s Day may be over, but medical professionals are still putting an emphasis on cardiac health this week.

Trinity Health started using a new telemetry system in November of last year to record the progress of cardiac rehab patients better.

Heidi Zadaraka, manager of the cardiac pulmonary rehab center at Trinity, said it monitors patients’ oxygenation and heart rhythm and rate while they’re exercising.

“We help them gain that strength back hopefully to where they were before their event. Most times we help them get a little bit stronger,” said Zadaraka.

The rehabilitation experience includes education about nutrition, medication and stress management.

