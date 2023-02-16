Bond lowered in Minot murder case

Shawnee Krall
Shawnee Krall(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot judge has agreed to lower the bond for a man accused of killing his roommate, after he recently scored a victory with the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Thirty-year-old Shawnee Krall faces AA-felony charges of murder and gross sexual imposition, in the 2020 death of 29-year-old Alice Quierolo.

Last month, the state supreme court upheld a lower court ruling that tossed out key evidence in the case, including the vehicle where the victim’s body was found, on the grounds that law enforcement did not properly secure a search warrant or get permission to search the vehicle.

In spite of the ruling, state prosecutors said at a status conference Thursday they intend to move forward with the case.

At the conference, Judge Stacy Louser ordered Krall’s bond to be lowered from $200,000 to $50,000.

The courts are looking into scheduling a trial in September.

We’ll have more from the hearing on KMOT First News at 6.

