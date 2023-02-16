Bismarck City Commission reviews water rate survey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission is analyzing the results of a water rate survey. The Commission asked residents to weigh in on if they wanted changes to the water rate system.

Out of the 23,100 city utility accounts, 376 people participated in the survey. 215 voted in favor of a different structure. The flat-rate city structure was the most popular option, but the Commission has not decided on a new option yet.

“There’s a lot of good insights in those comments so if you can take some time to look through them. We really haven’t looked through to say what the comments said and then what their scoring has been,” said Director of Utility Operations Michelle Klose.

The city is taking more time to review the data and encouraging the public to continue to give input.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.