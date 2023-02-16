101st annual scouts’ report

Scouts of the Northern Lights Council
Scouts of the Northern Lights Council(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, the Boy Scouts of the Northern Lights Council gave their 101st Annual Report to Governor Burgum. The group highlighted the achievements of individuals and troops across the state.

Last year more than 10,000 scouts spent more than 40,000 hours volunteering which equals more than one million dollars of donated time. 108 Scouts reached the rank of Eagle Scout in the organization.

“Because what’s happening when you are volunteering is you are making a difference. I mean, 113 years is how long this organization has been around and scouting has taught young people the values and the knowledge they need to become not just tomorrow’s leaders but today’s leaders,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Between three and five percent of scouts reach the Eagle Scout rank.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
NDHSAA
NDHSAA announces new rules regarding fan behavior and expectations
Craig Bagnell, University of Mary
UMary Football coach Craig Bagnell steps down
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges

Latest News

The Community Connection Project
The Community Connection Project provides resource guide for those in need
Senate Bill 2197
‘Re-energize’ ND Scholarship bill sees changes, passes Senate
Bismarck water rate survey
Bismarck City Commission reviews water rate survey
Fire on the 600 block of 52nd St. NE Wednesday evening
One injured in fire in eastern portion of Bismarck