101st annual scouts’ report

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, the Boy Scouts of the Northern Lights Council gave their 101st Annual Report to Governor Burgum. The group highlighted the achievements of individuals and troops across the state.

Last year more than 10,000 scouts spent more than 40,000 hours volunteering which equals more than one million dollars of donated time. 108 Scouts reached the rank of Eagle Scout in the organization.

“Because what’s happening when you are volunteering is you are making a difference. I mean, 113 years is how long this organization has been around and scouting has taught young people the values and the knowledge they need to become not just tomorrow’s leaders but today’s leaders,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Between three and five percent of scouts reach the Eagle Scout rank.

