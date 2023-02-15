‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
Heber Jeffs, the nephew of imprisoned polygamist Warren Jeffs, is in custody in Ward County.
Heber Jeffs waives right to extradition hearing, held without bond in Minot
Childcare in North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes bill to give tax credits to parents

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
Local rescue saves eight wild horses from Kansas kill pen
Police said a man walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Police: Man stole cash from Girl Scout cookie stand
Police said a male walked up to the Girl Scout cookie stand outside of a store in Rockville on...
Cash stolen from Girl Scout cookie stand