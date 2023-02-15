South Central District judgeship position to be filled

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judgeship position is open.

After Governor Doug Burgum appointed Judge Douglas Bahr to the state Supreme Court, the North Dakota Supreme Court had to decide what to do with the open position. Under state law, a vacated judgeship can be filled, relocated, or abolished depending on how many cases flow through the court. Caseloads in each North Dakota district are increasing while judicial officers are decreasing, according to Chief Justice Jon Jensen.

In this case, a nominating committee will review finalists for the open position before Governor Burgum appoints someone to the spot.

