Shots fired in Watford City Tuesday evening

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Watford City Police Department is asking for information about a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say around 5 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of 2nd Street NE.

Officers eventually found two suspects and detained them.

Police discovered a related shooting along Fox Hills Parkway.

They say there were no injuries and no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watford City Police at 701-842-2280

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
NDHSAA
NDHSAA announces new rules regarding fan behavior and expectations
Craig Bagnell, University of Mary
UMary Football coach Craig Bagnell steps down
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
Childcare in North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes bill to give tax credits to parents

Latest News

Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet
Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet
Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet
Ryan Rintamaki
Homeschool Bill looks to provide property tax credits
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/14/2023
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/14/2023