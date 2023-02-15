Shots fired in Watford City Tuesday evening

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Watford City Police Department is asking for information about a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say around 5 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of 2nd Street NE.

Officers eventually found two suspects and detained them.

Police discovered a related shooting along Fox Hills Parkway.

They say there were no injuries and no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watford City Police at 701-842-2280

