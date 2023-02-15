Relationship advice from residents at Touchmark

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Love lasts forever for some couples and Valentine’s Day marks another year of marriage.

Music and love were in the air at the Valentine’s Day party at Touchmark in Bismarck, and some residents had some advice on what has kept their marriages strong.

“Everybody always has their problems but you solve your problems. And you always look to the brighter side of life,” said Joan Penry.

“That I’m not always right. And we just get along and that’s the important thing,” said Ed Penry.

The Andersons have been married for 58 years and found a balance in their marriage.

“Wow, let’s see, if she gets mad, I just walk away,” said LeRoy Anderson.

“Be supportive and listen to, you know, what he says? Use your own judgment on how to compromise,” said Janice Anderson.

The couples played a “Not So Newlywed Game” to see who knew each other better and they have some advice they would give to others.

“Keep the future in mind. You know, what do you want to do? Make sure you share with each other, your objectives, and then proceed accordingly,” said Ted Renner.

“Always remember God is first, never go to bed mad regardless of how mad you are him or her. And then kiss each other make up,” said Marie Renner.

The Penry’s ended up winning the “Not-So-Newlywed Game,” but some might say all the players were winners.

All the couples collectively have had 200 years of marriage.

