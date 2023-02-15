ND Senate approves bill to create Office of Immigration

ND Capitol
ND Capitol(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers advanced a bill that would create an Office of Immigration in North Dakota.

Senate Bill 2142 would place the new office under the Department of Commerce. Their duties would include supporting recently immigrated individuals with any immigration-related forms. They would also work to expedite the immigration process for people coming to North Dakota from other countries to work.

“With that big reduction in legal immigration, people who have passed all requirements to get here, and then are told that they are in a seven-year queue in order to come across the border legally. We have to figure out a way to help people become less discouraged in coming to the United States because we do need those workers,” said Senator Judy Lee, R-West Fargo.

The bill passed by a vote of 39-5. Next, it goes to the House.

