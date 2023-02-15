ND lawmakers advance school security bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives advanced a bill originally intended to allow guns in schools.

The House passed an amended House Bill 1337. It was originally introduced to encourage school districts to create policies that would allow concealed guns in K-12 schools. As amended, the new bill is aimed at school safety: it requires each school district to prepare an annual report about how much money they spent on school safety during the previous school year.

“That would allow us to start gathering data so we can understand, ‘Is there a problem?’ first of all. And if there is, ‘What should we do about it?’” said Representative Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks.

The bill passed by a vote of 75-16. Next, it goes to the Senate.

