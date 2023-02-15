ND lawmakers advance divisive concepts bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers voted to advance a bill related to controversial issues like critical race theory.

Senate Bill 2247 would make it illegal to penalize a student for refusing to believe “divisive concepts.” Those include ideas like, “this state or the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.” People opposed to the bill say legislation like this is the latest in a volley of culture wars surrounding education in America. But those in favor of the bill say it’s important for higher ed institutions.

“Nothing in this says you can’t have the discussion, all it says is you can’t compel someone to act in a manner contrary to their own personal beliefs and ideals,” said Senator Michael Wobbema, R-Valley City.

The bill passed by a vote of 38-6.

