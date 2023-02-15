ND lawmakers advance bill capping insulin at $25/month

Insulin
Insulin(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill aimed at lowering insulin costs passed the state Senate.

Senate Bill 2140 is designed to cap insulin costs at $25 per month. Per North Dakota law, the bipartisan piece of legislation would only apply to people covered by the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS.

Senate Bill 2140 passed the Senate by a vote of 38-6. Next, it goes to the House.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
Heber Jeffs, the nephew of imprisoned polygamist Warren Jeffs, is in custody in Ward County.
Heber Jeffs waives right to extradition hearing, held without bond in Minot
Childcare in North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes bill to give tax credits to parents

Latest News

Las Vegas
MHA Nation negotiating another land deal in Las Vegas
ND Capitol
ND Senate approves bill to create Office of Immigration
Senator Michael Wobbema, R-Valley City
ND lawmakers advance divisive concepts bill
HB 1337 votes
ND lawmakers advance school security bill