ND House passes 3 vaccine bills; defeats 2

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House voted on five vaccine-related bills on Tuesday.

The House defeated two bills and passed three. The bills they defeated were House Bill 1406, which would’ve held the Department of Health and Human Services liable for adverse vaccine events; and House Bill 1505, which would’ve banned vaccine mandates.

“By having this bill on the books, you would not be able to tell an employee of a healthcare facility that they had to have certain vaccinations in order to work there, even though the federal government says that they have to. The hammer from the federal government is a very simple one: it’s money,” said Representative Todd Porter, R-Mandan.

They passed House Bill 1207 requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to publish adverse vaccine events; House Bill 1200, which prohibits higher-ed institutions from mandating the COVID vaccine; and House Bill 1502, which prohibits hospitals from refusing unvaccinated individuals care.

