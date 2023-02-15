Minot Parks Executive Director to retire this spring

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The executive director of Minot Parks will hang it up after more than 30 years in the district.

Ron Merritt has worked in the district for 31 years.

He started as a zookeeper, and became director of the Roosevelt Park Zoo in 1998, before taking over as parks director in 2005.

Merritt said he made his retirement official at a special park board meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Merritt said he will stay on as executive director until late May.

The park district will start advertising for a new Parks Director this week.

We’ll hear from Merritt on KMOT First News at 10.

