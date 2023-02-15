MHA Nation negotiating another land deal in Las Vegas

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with the Three Affiliated Tribes said they’re in the works of negotiating another land purchase in Las Vegas that’s roughly an acre in size.

The tribe’s roughly $100 million in land purchases near the Las Vegas strip has brought optimism from the tribe but also drew questions and criticism from some of its members.

Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said one option towards their Las Vegas land will be waiting to see how profitable it becomes down the line.

The second option is building something on this new land that may yield greater returns to the Fort Berthold Reservation.

“Solid, strong investments brought by due diligence and hard work and we think it’s got great prospects. I know it does,” said Fox.

Fox said the eight-acre land acquired for $12 million early in the pandemic has since gone up in value to $30 million.

He said he’s using the acquired land to reinvest in infrastructure, schools, and energy programs back at the reservation in North Dakota.

However, former tribal chairman Tex Hall, who leads a group of citizens known as the MHA General Council, disagrees.

“Any investment in Las Vegas is going to benefit Las Vegas’ citizens in the city of Las Vegas. It is not going to benefit very little to none of MHA,” said Hall.

Hall said auditing for the purchase was insufficient in the first place.

He said the investment should’ve been made in North Dakota and added that the plan for the new land is nonexistent.

Hall said the council is in the works of drafting a referendum petition in an attempt to overturn the land purchases.

