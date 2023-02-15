Lawmakers consider bill creating hate crimes laws in ND

North Dakota police
North Dakota police(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a new statute in North Dakota law for hate crimes.

House Bill 1537 was introduced last week. Tuesday, the committee heard testimony from people who support the bill. They say North Dakota ranks 51st out of all states plus the District of Columbia in protections for LGBTQ people.

“There are a number of hate crimes that, even with the weak rules that we have in place currently to collect data on, even those are translating to number 51. I don’t know what’s worse than that,” said Gabriela Balf, a psychiatrist in Bismarck.

Nobody testified in opposition to the bill.

