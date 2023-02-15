I-94 crash near Glen Ullin prompts law enforcement to redirect traffic

Vehicles lined up to be redirected off the I-94 near Glen Ullin
Vehicles lined up to be redirected off the I-94 near Glen Ullin(Courtesy: Troy Eisenbeis)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is redirecting westbound traffic off of I-94 near Glen Ullin after a semi jackknifed around 4:30 p.m.

A viewer who passed the scene while headed eastbound told Your News Leader that several vehicles were blocking the westbound lane around exit 110.

Troy Eisenbeis shared images of vehicles lined up to be redirected off the interstate.

Eisenbeis characterized conditions shortly before 6 p.m. as a “whiteout” and said they could barely see across the interstate.

The state patrol said another semi has jackknifed on I-94 eastbound in Stark County.

You can follow the ND Roads map for the latest on road conditions across the state.

Whiteout conditions on I-94 near Glen Ullin
Whiteout conditions on I-94 near Glen Ullin(Courtesy: Troy Eisenbeis)
Vehicles lined up to be redirected off the I-94 near Glen Ullin
Vehicles lined up to be redirected off the I-94 near Glen Ullin(Courtesy: Troy Eisenbeis)
Vehicles lined up to be redirected off the I-94 near Glen Ullin
Vehicles lined up to be redirected off the I-94 near Glen Ullin(Courtesy: Troy Eisenbeis)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
Heber Jeffs, the nephew of imprisoned polygamist Warren Jeffs, is in custody in Ward County.
Heber Jeffs waives right to extradition hearing, held without bond in Minot
Childcare in North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes bill to give tax credits to parents

Latest News

hate crimes
Lawmakers consider bill creating hate crimes laws in ND
helping students succeed
Bowman paraprofessional offers support, unconditional love to students
new basketball classes
Reaction to North Dakota’s new three-class basketball system
free meals
Free school meals bill sees changes in committee, focusing on those at or below 200% of poverty level
concealed guns
ND lawmakers advance school security bill