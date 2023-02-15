I-94 crash near Glen Ullin prompts law enforcement to redirect traffic

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is redirecting westbound traffic off of I-94 near Glen Ullin after a semi jackknifed around 4:30 p.m.

A viewer who passed the scene while headed eastbound told Your News Leader that several vehicles were blocking the westbound lane around exit 110.

Troy Eisenbeis shared images of vehicles lined up to be redirected off the interstate.

Eisenbeis characterized conditions shortly before 6 p.m. as a “whiteout” and said they could barely see across the interstate.

The state patrol said another semi has jackknifed on I-94 eastbound in Stark County.

You can follow the ND Roads map for the latest on road conditions across the state.

Whiteout conditions on I-94 near Glen Ullin (Courtesy: Troy Eisenbeis)

Vehicles lined up to be redirected off the I-94 near Glen Ullin (Courtesy: Troy Eisenbeis)

