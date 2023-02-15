Homeschool Bill looks to provide property tax credits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Lawmakers are looking at a bill that would provide tax credits for parents who choose to homeschool their kids or have them attend private school.

Senate Bill 2369 would keep parents from paying property taxes for their public school district. The bill was introduced by Senator Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, as a request from Ryan Rintamaki, a Williston resident. Rintamaki says this would be a good compromise for school choice, but school districts argue that it would negatively impact the public school system.

“We wouldn’t necessarily be taking more money out of the system or requiring more, but instead we would be keeping more,” said Rintamaki.

“Through the tax credit, local public school districts would end up not receiving the full amount of funding as dictated by the Legislature in the per pupil payment,” said Alexis Baxley, executive director of the North Dakota School Boards Association.

An amendment has been added to the bill that would have the state cover the difference. Baxley says without a change to the per-pupil formula, districts would still be short of the full amount.

Bekkedahl says this bill has been brought up several times before and faces a tough hill to climb due to the arguments it poses.

“The arguments against it are varied. What about people who have never had children but pay school property taxes and those types of things,” said Bekkedahl.

No action has been taken on the bill.

