Homeschool Bill looks to provide property tax credits

Ryan Rintamaki
Ryan Rintamaki(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Lawmakers are looking at a bill that would provide tax credits for parents who choose to homeschool their kids or have them attend private school.

Senate Bill 2369 would keep parents from paying property taxes for their public school district. The bill was introduced by Senator Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, as a request from Ryan Rintamaki, a Williston resident. Rintamaki says this would be a good compromise for school choice, but school districts argue that it would negatively impact the public school system.

“We wouldn’t necessarily be taking more money out of the system or requiring more, but instead we would be keeping more,” said Rintamaki.

“Through the tax credit, local public school districts would end up not receiving the full amount of funding as dictated by the Legislature in the per pupil payment,” said Alexis Baxley, executive director of the North Dakota School Boards Association.

An amendment has been added to the bill that would have the state cover the difference. Baxley says without a change to the per-pupil formula, districts would still be short of the full amount.

Bekkedahl says this bill has been brought up several times before and faces a tough hill to climb due to the arguments it poses.

“The arguments against it are varied. What about people who have never had children but pay school property taxes and those types of things,” said Bekkedahl.

No action has been taken on the bill.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
NDHSAA
NDHSAA announces new rules regarding fan behavior and expectations
Craig Bagnell, University of Mary
UMary Football coach Craig Bagnell steps down
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
Childcare in North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes bill to give tax credits to parents

Latest News

KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/14/2023
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/14/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/14/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/14/2023
Local rescue saves eight wild horses from Kansas kill pen
vegas
MHA Nation negotiating another land deal in Las Vegas