Celebrating Valentine’s Day with flowers and songs

Valentine's Day flowers
Valentine's Day flowers(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota wind is blowing around more than just snow. Love is in the air and people across the Bismarck-Mandan area are once again feeling the effects of Valentine’s Day.

Florists were up early putting the finishing touches on all the Valentine’s Day orders that have been flying in. Many weeks of preparation have led up to a fast and furious day of delivering. They load up their vehicles and hit the road.

“We will be on the road for about two and a half to three hours this morning, multiple teams of drivers. Hopefully, everybody’s got their Valentine’s Day flowers in their hands by two o’clock this afternoon,” said Janelle Hartford, partner owner of Love Always Floral in Bismarck.

Hartford says the relationships she builds with her clients make all the long nights and early days worthwhile. She says there are clients that have used them for proposals, weddings, and now other milestones throughout their lives.

“It’s always super fun to reconnect with our previous couples, and see and celebrate all the big milestones, Valentine’s Day and sometimes Mother’s Day, if they’re new parents as well, so it’s fun to grow with the clients throughout their lives as well with flowers,” said Hartford.

Emily Leier had Love Always do her wedding flowers, and now her husband uses them to remind her of the day they said, “I do.”

“It feels good. Any day, of course, it’s great to be reminded that you’re appreciated and of course, it’s super sweet,” said Leier.

Flowers aren’t the only way to show appreciation; Bismarck State College will sing a love song to your special someone. Even barbers and stylists get in on the fun from their “funny valentines.”

“The vibe that the Singing Valentine now brought to our day will continue on. We’ll feel the love all day long” said Anne Rogers and Steve Mott of Lords and Ladies Barbershop in Mandan.

To some, Valentine’s Day is just another day on the calendar, but for those who celebrate, it’s a day to give and receive love in any form.

“It’s like butterflies, it’s really sweet. I honestly don’t have words for how to act... it’s just happy, all you can really say is it’s happy,” said Sydney Bauer, Singing Valentine recipient.

The BSC choir performed all day and uses the money they raised toward scholarships.

Hartford says she’s hoping to have all the flowers delivered by two in the afternoon so her clients can get the most enjoyment out of their arrangements.

At the end of the day, some may not have gotten flowers or singing telegrams this year, but the sun will rise tomorrow... and all the Valentine’s Day candy will be on sale, so who’s the real winner here?

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
Dr. Emily Eckroth
Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth
Class B Basketball Polls
Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
Heber Jeffs, the nephew of imprisoned polygamist Warren Jeffs, is in custody in Ward County.
Heber Jeffs waives right to extradition hearing, held without bond in Minot
Childcare in North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes bill to give tax credits to parents

Latest News

hate crimes
Lawmakers consider bill creating hate crimes laws in ND
helping students succeed
Bowman paraprofessional offers support, unconditional love to students
new basketball classes
Reaction to North Dakota’s new three-class basketball system
free meals
Free school meals bill sees changes in committee, focusing on those at or below 200% of poverty level
concealed guns
ND lawmakers advance school security bill