Celebrating Valentine’s Day with flowers and songs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota wind is blowing around more than just snow. Love is in the air and people across the Bismarck-Mandan area are once again feeling the effects of Valentine’s Day.

Florists were up early putting the finishing touches on all the Valentine’s Day orders that have been flying in. Many weeks of preparation have led up to a fast and furious day of delivering. They load up their vehicles and hit the road.

“We will be on the road for about two and a half to three hours this morning, multiple teams of drivers. Hopefully, everybody’s got their Valentine’s Day flowers in their hands by two o’clock this afternoon,” said Janelle Hartford, partner owner of Love Always Floral in Bismarck.

Hartford says the relationships she builds with her clients make all the long nights and early days worthwhile. She says there are clients that have used them for proposals, weddings, and now other milestones throughout their lives.

“It’s always super fun to reconnect with our previous couples, and see and celebrate all the big milestones, Valentine’s Day and sometimes Mother’s Day, if they’re new parents as well, so it’s fun to grow with the clients throughout their lives as well with flowers,” said Hartford.

Emily Leier had Love Always do her wedding flowers, and now her husband uses them to remind her of the day they said, “I do.”

“It feels good. Any day, of course, it’s great to be reminded that you’re appreciated and of course, it’s super sweet,” said Leier.

Flowers aren’t the only way to show appreciation; Bismarck State College will sing a love song to your special someone. Even barbers and stylists get in on the fun from their “funny valentines.”

“The vibe that the Singing Valentine now brought to our day will continue on. We’ll feel the love all day long” said Anne Rogers and Steve Mott of Lords and Ladies Barbershop in Mandan.

To some, Valentine’s Day is just another day on the calendar, but for those who celebrate, it’s a day to give and receive love in any form.

“It’s like butterflies, it’s really sweet. I honestly don’t have words for how to act... it’s just happy, all you can really say is it’s happy,” said Sydney Bauer, Singing Valentine recipient.

The BSC choir performed all day and uses the money they raised toward scholarships.

Hartford says she’s hoping to have all the flowers delivered by two in the afternoon so her clients can get the most enjoyment out of their arrangements.

At the end of the day, some may not have gotten flowers or singing telegrams this year, but the sun will rise tomorrow... and all the Valentine’s Day candy will be on sale, so who’s the real winner here?

