Animal shelters rely on foster volunteers for animal engagement, care

Souris Valley Animal Shelter
Souris Valley Animal Shelter(Courtesy: Souris Valley Animal Shelter)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Volunteers play a key role in the day-to-day functions of animal shelters across our area.

Kennadee Sovik, foster volunteer manager at Souris Valley Animal Shelter (SVAS), said they had just under 300 people volunteer last year, putting in more than 800 hours of interaction with dogs and cats.

The shelter has a foster program where volunteers spend time and care for the animals until they are adopted.

Sovik said that human engagement prevents the animals from getting bored.

“A lot of our dogs and cats need socialization with people, so it’s very beneficial to find them their homes as well,” said Sovik.

Sovik said their foster program has been going on for a few years, and they provide vetting and supplies, including food at the shelter.

