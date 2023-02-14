Watford City family’s board game hits Kickstarter goal, plans to ship in April

Mitch Haugeberg and "Strike it Rich"
Mitch Haugeberg and "Strike it Rich"(KFYR)
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Family game nights are a tradition for the Haugeberg family. Soon, they will be sharing their homemade board game with the world.

“Strike it Rich” is a mixture of “Monopoly” and “The Game of Life.” Each player gets one roll of the dice for each side of the board, encompassing family, investment, lifestyle, and wages. Each time around the board counts as a year, and after 10 years, the person with the most money wins.

Mitch Haugeberg created a Kickstarter to publish the game. It surpassed its goal of $7,500 with more than $11,000 pledged.

“It’s like waiting to have your first baby, you just can’t wait. Once I get the product in my hand, then the fun really starts as I try to market the game and trying to get it out there and try to get people excited about it,” said Haugeberg.

Haugeberg said manufacturing is almost complete and expects the game to be shipped to backers in April.

Previous Coverage: Watford City family to produce and sell unique board game

