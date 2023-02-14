Vibeto leads ORCS Knights to District 12 girls title

Our Redeemer’s Knights win District 12 girls title
Our Redeemer’s Knights win District 12 girls title(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A handful of district titles in girls’ basketball were decided this past weekend, including District 12, where Our Redeemer’s came out on top.

The No. 2 Knights knocked off the district’s top seed South Prairie-Max.

Our Redeemer’s had control of the game from start to end, led by junior guard Maya Vibeto, who led the team in scoring with 32 points, including a barrage of three-pointers that put ORCS up big early on.

Vibeto gave a lot of credit to their coach Hart Andes for this year’s success.

“The effort is all thanks to Hart Andes. He pushes us through practice and every day we come to play for him. We have a word of the year. It’s called ‘determine,’ and we just say that every day in the huddle,” said Maya.

Coach Andes was named coach of the district following Saturday’s title game. He, in turn, gave credit to his players and talked about the mentality heading into the region tournament.

“We believe nothing comes easy, and we know you’ve got to beat the best teams to be the best. And we want to be there. And I believe that all the girls have come together, and we can be the best team in this region,” said Andes.

The Knights head into the region tournament on a six-game winning streak.

