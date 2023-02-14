UMary Football coach Craig Bagnell steps down

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to University of Mary Athletics, head football coach Craig Bagnell is stepping down, effective immediately.

Bagnell took over the program in December of 2017 after graduating from the university in 2013.

“A coach always wants to go out with a feeling that the program is in a better place now than when we arrived,” Bagnell said in a statement. “I honestly believe with the hard work of our coaching staff, the dedicated scholar athletes, and the administration, this football program and university that I love, is ascending to greater heights and has an even brighter future.”

Bagnell became the youngest head coach in the NCAA when hired in 2018. Along with his head coaching duties, he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

UMary went 9-35 in Bagnell’s four seasons.

Assistant Ben Davis will serve as interim head coach.

