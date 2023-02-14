Spill of nearly 5,500 barrels of produced water reported near Williston

Produced water spill
Produced water spill(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has reported a produced water spill near Williston.

On February 13, Greyson Mill Operating notified the department about 5,500 barrels of produced water were released from a pipeline they operate about six miles northeast of Williston. The material flowed approximately 100 feet over range land and into Stockyard Creek.

Produced water is a by-product of oil production.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

