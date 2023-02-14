Romance scams, catfishing expected to spike in ND, nationwide around Valentine’s Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Valentine’s Day might bring out feelings of love or loneliness. That’s why some people take to the internet to search for a romantic partner. You could meet your future spouse online, or you could meet someone who isn’t who they say they are. Romance scams, especially catfishing, surge around Valentine’s Day.

People of all ages want to be liked. Nowadays, the search for romance often begins with online apps.

“I know Tinder is a big dating app that most college kids use,” said Casey Finck, Bismarck.

When you’re swiping right for “Fabio,” experts say to be wary. Data from the dating website Seeking.com suggests 1 in 10 dating profiles are fake.

“One of my friends has got catfished before online, but I don’t know, I feel like it is a big concern. It happens a lot nowadays,” said Finck.

Catfishing is a dating scam where people assume an online persona to trick someone else. The catfish could be lying because they have self-esteem issues, but Director of ND Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division Parrell Grossman says more and more often they’re after money and information.

“The key red flag is they continue to make more and more requests and because that victim has fallen for this completely fake online person, that scammer they’re willing to send money,” said Grossman.

Grossman says they’ve had victims in North Dakota lose upwards of $500,000 to romance scams.

“In addition to leaving the victim emotionally devastated, oftentimes they’ve lost all the money they have,” said Grossman.

Grossman says North Dakota sees an increase in these types of scams over Valentine’s Day. The FBI reports romance scams have grown 30% in the last four years nationwide.

To keep yourself one step ahead of scammers, Grossman says you can reverse image search photos off of online profiles and that you should be aware of excessive chatting, inappropriate requests, excuses to not meet in person, and when things seem ‘too good to be true.’ He adds you should keep financial and personal information private.

To learn more visit: Common Scams | Attorney General (nd.gov).

