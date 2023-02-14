Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Between the two basketball polls this week, 75% of the spots are filled with teams that were somewhere else seven days ago.

Kenmare-Bowbells becomes the new number one in the girls poll, but five teams received at least two first-place votes.

Four Winds-Minnewauken received all 17 first-place votes in the boys poll, and are followed by two other unbeaten teams.

12th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

Kenmare-Bowbells (7) – 19-2 – Last week: 2 Thompson (4) – 18-2 – Last week: 1 Rugby (2) – 18-2 – Last week: 3 Central Cass (2) – 16-3 – Last week: 4 Shiloh Christian (2) – 17-2 – Last week: 6 Central McLean – 19-2 – Last week: 5 May-Port CG – 17-3 – Last week: 10 Garrison – 19-2 – Last week: 7 Bowman County – 19-2 – Last week: 8 Oakes – 17-3 – Last week: 9

11th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

Four Winds-Minnewauken (17) – 16-0 – Last week: 1 Central Cass – 17-0 – Last week: 2 Sargent County – 17-0 – Last week: 3 Bishop Ryan – 14-2 – Last week: 5 Shiloh Christian – 15-3 – Last week: 8 Ellendale – 16-1 – Last week: 4 Bowman County – 15-2 – Last week: 9 Beulah – 14-2 – Last week: 7 Thompson – 12-5 – Last week: 6 North Border – 14-2 – Last week: NR

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.