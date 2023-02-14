Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls

Class B Basketball Polls
Class B Basketball Polls(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Between the two basketball polls this week, 75% of the spots are filled with teams that were somewhere else seven days ago.

Kenmare-Bowbells becomes the new number one in the girls poll, but five teams received at least two first-place votes.

Four Winds-Minnewauken received all 17 first-place votes in the boys poll, and are followed by two other unbeaten teams.

12th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

  1. Kenmare-Bowbells (7) – 19-2 – Last week: 2
  2. Thompson (4) – 18-2 – Last week: 1
  3. Rugby (2) – 18-2 – Last week: 3
  4. Central Cass (2) – 16-3 – Last week: 4
  5. Shiloh Christian (2) – 17-2 – Last week: 6
  6. Central McLean – 19-2 – Last week: 5
  7. May-Port CG – 17-3 – Last week: 10
  8. Garrison – 19-2 – Last week: 7
  9. Bowman County – 19-2 – Last week: 8
  10. Oakes – 17-3 – Last week: 9

11th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

  1. Four Winds-Minnewauken (17) – 16-0 – Last week: 1
  2. Central Cass – 17-0 – Last week: 2
  3. Sargent County – 17-0 – Last week: 3
  4. Bishop Ryan – 14-2 – Last week: 5
  5. Shiloh Christian – 15-3 – Last week: 8
  6. Ellendale – 16-1 – Last week: 4
  7. Bowman County – 15-2 – Last week: 9
  8. Beulah – 14-2 – Last week: 7
  9. Thompson – 12-5 – Last week: 6
  10. North Border – 14-2 – Last week: NR

