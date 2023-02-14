Plenty of shake-up in this week’s Class B basketball polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Between the two basketball polls this week, 75% of the spots are filled with teams that were somewhere else seven days ago.
Kenmare-Bowbells becomes the new number one in the girls poll, but five teams received at least two first-place votes.
Four Winds-Minnewauken received all 17 first-place votes in the boys poll, and are followed by two other unbeaten teams.
12th Class B Girls Basketball Poll
- Kenmare-Bowbells (7) – 19-2 – Last week: 2
- Thompson (4) – 18-2 – Last week: 1
- Rugby (2) – 18-2 – Last week: 3
- Central Cass (2) – 16-3 – Last week: 4
- Shiloh Christian (2) – 17-2 – Last week: 6
- Central McLean – 19-2 – Last week: 5
- May-Port CG – 17-3 – Last week: 10
- Garrison – 19-2 – Last week: 7
- Bowman County – 19-2 – Last week: 8
- Oakes – 17-3 – Last week: 9
11th Class B Boys Basketball Poll
- Four Winds-Minnewauken (17) – 16-0 – Last week: 1
- Central Cass – 17-0 – Last week: 2
- Sargent County – 17-0 – Last week: 3
- Bishop Ryan – 14-2 – Last week: 5
- Shiloh Christian – 15-3 – Last week: 8
- Ellendale – 16-1 – Last week: 4
- Bowman County – 15-2 – Last week: 9
- Beulah – 14-2 – Last week: 7
- Thompson – 12-5 – Last week: 6
- North Border – 14-2 – Last week: NR
