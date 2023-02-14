One-third of American adults found to be prediabetic

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A study from the CDC indicates that one in three adults have pre-diabetes, and 80% don’t know it.

Kayla Cole, a clinical dietician at Trinity Health, said aging is one factor that increases the risk of diabetes.

For people with a family history, she said practicing an active lifestyle could delay onset by decades.

Cole said you can’t always tell from symptoms alone.

She said if your A1 lab results are five point seven to six point four, that is pre-diabetic.

“Know what those labs say so that you can do something about it, and it’s hard because if we don’t know it, then it can’t be bad,” said Cole.

The CDC website featuring the study was last reviewed at the end of 2022. You can find the study here.

Informational sessions for Trinity’s Diabetes prevention program are Feb. 14 and March 7.

Call Trinity Health at 701-857-5268 to reserve a spot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.