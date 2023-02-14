Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Carl Ben Eilson’s journeys over the Arctic Circle

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though there were three schools and a mountain named after him, not many North Dakotans know the story of Carl Ben Eilson.

Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” is the story of Eilson’s journeys over the Arctic Circle.

As Cliff Naylor mentioned in 1996 when that story aired, Eileen Mork couldn’t get Carl Ben Eilson inducted into the North Dakota Roughrider Hall of Fame because eligibility rules said you needed to be alive to receive the award.

Cliff mentioned it to Governor Ed Schafer after a news conference and pointed out that Teddy Roosevelt was not living when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Shortly after that conversation, Elison was inducted into the North Dakota Roughrider Hall of Fame.

Since then, a middle school in Fargo has also been named after him.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

