NDHSAA announces new rules regarding fan behavior and expectations

NDHSAA
By JT Farabow
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association has announced new rules regarding fan behavior expectations across the state. The objectives of these newly added rules are to promote good sportsmanship for all who are in attendance.

Those rules are as follows:

  • Spectators must wear clothing that covers the entire torso. Those that do not comply or those who wear clothing that is obscene, vulgar or in any way inappropriate will be removed from the facility if they do not cooperate with this expectation.
  • The use of appropriate language is expected at all times. Any profanity, trash-talking, name-calling, personal attacks or any other negative acts of disrespect are unacceptable and must be addressed immediately by administrators. Any discriminatory slur or action results in immediate removal from the grounds.
  • Artificial noise makers of any kind are not allowed at indoor events. This includes megaphones, cowbells, sirens, whistles, thunder sticks, etc.

Childcare in North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes bill to give tax credits to parents

