The Medina Shootout 40 years later

MEDINA, N.D. (KFYR) - Four decades later, the crime that left two law enforcement officers dead and two others wounded is still felt in Medina and throughout the rest of North Dakota.

Many people in Medina don’t want to talk about what happened in their town.

“When people find out you’re from Medina, they constantly bring up, ‘Oh, did you know Gordon Kahl?’ because they think Gordon Kahl was from Medina. He was actually from Heaton,” said Joe Deede, Medina resident.

The day of the shootout, Feb. 13, 1983, started at the Medina clinic where law enforcement saw Gordon Kahl’s car parked. Law enforcement wanted anti-federal government farmer and tax-evader Gordon Kahl on a probation violation. They set up a roadblock north of Medina and stopped Gordon Kahl, his son Yorie Kahl, wife Joan Kahl, Scott Faul, and two other men who had attended Kahl’s Posse Comitatus meetings.

As law enforcement tried to arrest Godon, he took cover behind a car, Yorie took cover behind a telephone pole, and Scott took cover behind a grove of trees as gunfire erupted in the area.

U.S. Marshal Ken Muir and Deputy Marshal Robert Cheshire were shot dead.

“After he executed in cold blood one of the officers, [he had] shot him right through the hand, terrible, terrible, when he shot him in cold blood he took off,” said Bob Wefald, former North Dakota Attorney General.

Gordon eluded law enforcement, the two Streeter men and Scott later turned themselves in, and Yorie was taken to the hospital and arrested along with Joan. Joan pleaded for Gordon to turn himself in.

The memories of the next few days and weeks are vivid for those in Medina.

“I was just in like 8th grade or something, you know, so when they moved the vehicles from Cheese Plant Hill, we snuck up there in lunch hour during school to see if we could see anything,” said Deede.

Reporters and photographers, like KFYR’s Dwayne Walker, jumped into action.

“Got a call early in the morning from my news director. I needed to run up to Gordon Kahl’s farmhouse,” said Dwayne Walker, former KFYR chief news photographer.

Everyone was searching for Gordon.

Walker remembers the raid on the Kahl’s farmhouse just after the shootout.

“I heard the dog barking and then later on I heard some shots. Never heard the dog barking again,” said Walker.

Gordon Kahl wasn’t there, but agents found 5,000 rounds of ammunition and white supremacist materials.

The search continued around the state.

Walker says his news team worked through tear gas, cold weather, dead car batteries, and potentially dangerous situations to get the information to the public.

“They didn’t tell me to stay back any distance, so I am right up there with the people with their rifles,” said Walker.

“What were you feeling then?” asked Your News Leader.

“Like nothing, I just felt like I was covering a story. I wasn’t afraid of anything,” said Walker.

He said while the station was used to covering dangerous weather events, the shootout was unusual.

“To have a shootout/standoff in Medina, a small rural town, you know, that doesn’t happen. People use guns to hunt, not to shoot people,” said Walker.

Then KFYR News Director Dick Heidt headed to Jamestown for FBI briefings, but he remembers working mostly off of tips from the public because the FBI didn’t want the media to reveal its movements to Gordon.

“It was all the matter of digging into the story, almost like a detective,” said Dick Heidt, former KFYR news director.

He says KFYR didn’t broadcast police movements.

Although federal, state, county, and city officers responded, Gordon escaped North Dakota. Bob Wefald, the North Dakota Attorney General at the time, says he won’t forget the crimes.

“Do you remember what you were feeling at the time?” asked Your News Leader.

“My feeling was one of rage. They shot the guys in cold blood,” said Wefald.

In small-town North Dakota, the impact was personal.

“It was one of those things that should never have happened,” said Wefald.

Wefald says law enforcement did the best they could with what they had at the time. He says law enforcement today is better prepared and positioned.

On June 3, 1983, law enforcement located Gordon at an Arkansas farmhouse where he shot and killed a sheriff. Gordon was shot and the building caught fire. His remains were identified by his dental records.

Yorie Kahl and Scott Faul are serving life in prison for their role in the shootout. A parole board denied Yorie parole last year. It denied Scott parole earlier this month.

