Man pleads guilty in Bismarck bank robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 30-year-old has entered a guilty plea for robbing a Bismarck bank.

Prosecutors say Victor Velazquez of Bismarck walked into Wells Fargo on East Interstate Ave. in January wearing a mask. They say he used a note to direct the teller to fill a bag with money. Police say surveillance video showed Velazquez leaving his work just south of the bank before appearing on the bank’s video in the same clothing. They say he made off with $1,800, which they later recovered.

Velazquez pleaded guilty to robbery and terrorizing Monday.

Judge Daniel Borgen ordered a presentence investigation be completed before he sentences Velazquez.

At the time of the crime, Velazquez was on probation for robbing a jewelry store in Fargo in 2018.

Previous Coverage: Suspect in custody in connection with Friday bank robbery in Bismarck

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.