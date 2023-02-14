Local rescue saves eight wild horses from Kansas kill pen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is back in Fargo after driving more than 10 hours to rescue a group of wild horses from a kill pen.

A job well done, but one that’s never finished.

“If we can rescue these babies, rescue any horse, and give them the opportunity to have what I have, that’s just amazing,” Operations Manager Ashlee Faulkner says.

Ashlee has been rescuing horses for Pride & Joy Rescue for three years. However, her recent trip to Kansas was the furthest she’s gone to do so. She and her mom went to save eight wild horses from the kill pen.

“A kill pen is essentially, in my opinion, the equivalent to the pound for a dog or cat,” Director Connie Faulkner says. “It’s their last stop.”

Horses end up in these pens for all kinds of reasons, but Connie says it’s becoming more common. Prices continue to rise, and many can’t afford to take care of their animals.

The Faulkner’s have spent at least $60,000 on their rescues.

“For me, it was paying horses back from my childhood. For my daughter, it was teaching her that adults can do the right thing,” Connie adds. “For kids, it’s teaching them to have a bigger heart than what they see in their everyday world.”

Connie says donations and support from the community were the only reasons they could get to Kansas.

“Most of them were starving, you can feel their ribs,” she says. “What happens is when they go on kill trips they don’t get hay, they don’t get water.”

The horses have a long road to recovery, and they still need to get used to their new environment, which will take a few months.

“I feel like everyone deserves to have what I have with Lady because it’s really special,” Ashlee says.

Something the Faulkner’s say will always be well worth it. If you’d like to help, you can find links to donate here.

