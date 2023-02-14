Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges

45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown teacher is currently in the Stutsman County Jail after being arrested for allegedly possessing methaphetamine with the intent to deliver.

The Stutsman County Drug Task Force arrested 45 year-old, Amy Tarno.

According to the Jamestown High School website, Tarno is a Business Education Instructor, as well the Assistant Volleyball Coach for the high school.

Tarno is awaiting formal charges.

