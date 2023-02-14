BSC Diversity Team commemorates Black History Month with two displays on campus

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - February is Black History Month and BSC has two displays this year to commemorate the month.

When students are studying in the library, they have the opportunity to walk past a book display and take in a bit of history.

“For one thing, I simply hope they’ll look and see what’s available to them, and maybe something will strike their eye and their curiosity and say, ‘Oh, I have heard about that and I want to know more.’ Or, ‘I never knew about that at all. What is this?’ Mostly, I want to spark curiosity,” said Marlene Anderson, BSC Diversity Team member.

As Anderson stocks the shelves, she hopes it inspires students to learn more about Black history, and get students involved.

“Just to start a conversation and really be proactive in inclusion and really being proactive in diversity on campus,” said Meagan Miller, co-chair of the BSC Diversity Team.

Students who walk through the Student Union pass another display about Black History Month.

“I think that diversity has to be a very intentional conversation and having it out front where a lot of different students are walking by, this as their main path,” said Miller.

Anderson believes one of the best ways students can learn is to step into the shoes of others through books.

“In terms of special things like Black History Month, it’s a way to learn about people who have achieved many things, accomplished many things and their stories,” said Anderson.

The displays will be up until the end of the month.

The BSC Diversity Team changes out the displays each month, and next month they will create displays for Women’s History Month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
FILE
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
winterkill
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes
Twisted B Clothing in the Kirkwood Mall
Twisted B Clothing makes a permanent home in Bismarck

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)
South Dakota governor signs trans youth health care ban
d12 title
Vibeto leads ORCS Knights to District 12 girls title
joel uless
6PM Sportscast 2/13/23
snow forecast
Evening Weather 2/13/23