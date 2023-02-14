BSC Diversity Team commemorates Black History Month with two displays on campus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - February is Black History Month and BSC has two displays this year to commemorate the month.

When students are studying in the library, they have the opportunity to walk past a book display and take in a bit of history.

“For one thing, I simply hope they’ll look and see what’s available to them, and maybe something will strike their eye and their curiosity and say, ‘Oh, I have heard about that and I want to know more.’ Or, ‘I never knew about that at all. What is this?’ Mostly, I want to spark curiosity,” said Marlene Anderson, BSC Diversity Team member.

As Anderson stocks the shelves, she hopes it inspires students to learn more about Black history, and get students involved.

“Just to start a conversation and really be proactive in inclusion and really being proactive in diversity on campus,” said Meagan Miller, co-chair of the BSC Diversity Team.

Students who walk through the Student Union pass another display about Black History Month.

“I think that diversity has to be a very intentional conversation and having it out front where a lot of different students are walking by, this as their main path,” said Miller.

Anderson believes one of the best ways students can learn is to step into the shoes of others through books.

“In terms of special things like Black History Month, it’s a way to learn about people who have achieved many things, accomplished many things and their stories,” said Anderson.

The displays will be up until the end of the month.

The BSC Diversity Team changes out the displays each month, and next month they will create displays for Women’s History Month.

