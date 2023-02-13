Young fans skate and practice with the Bismarck Bobcats

By Demi Hartl
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The next generation of aspiring hockey stars took to the ice to work on skills and practice with Bismarck Bobcats players.

Members of the Bobcats spent a few hours on the ice rink at Jaycee Centennial Park to skate with fans, sign autographs, and had treats in the warming house.

“We’re out here stick handling, passing around the pucks, shooting, playing a little friendly hockey games, it’s a lot of fun,” said Brandon Reller, player for the Bismarck Bobcats.

The event, hosted by Bismarck Bobcats and Bismarck Parks and Recreation, is part of the month-long Flurry Fest, full of fun, low-cost outdoor activities to get people of all ages outside and moving, even in the cold. You can find the full schedule at bisparks.org.

