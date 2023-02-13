Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth

Dr. Emily Eckroth
Dr. Emily Eckroth(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck school board member is speaking out for the first time since a petition to recall her began circulating last month.

Dr. Emily Eckroth, a family physician, pleaded guilty in December to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. On Monday, she said the following:

“I appreciate the public’s interest in the school board. However, I would like to see the energy people are putting into my personal life directed toward more important things, such as the search for a new superintendent and the petition for a state financial audit of the Bismarck public school system.”

She also encouraged people to review the recently published audit of the Williston school system.

Petition circulators need to collect and submit 2,709 valid signatures by April 20 to recall Eckroth.

Previous Coverage: Residents sign petition to recall Emily Eckroth from Bismarck School Board

Previous Coverage: Bismarck School Board member refuses to resign

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
winterkill
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes
FILE
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Twisted B Clothing in the Kirkwood Mall
Twisted B Clothing makes a permanent home in Bismarck

Latest News

Heber Jeffs, the nephew of imprisoned polygamist Warren Jeffs, is in custody in Ward County.
Heber Jeffs waives right to extradition hearing, held without bond in Minot
Changes to financial assistance programs
Improvements made for those taking part in North Dakota financial assistance programs
Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, meets with Williston High School EMT students
High school, college students highlight Career and Technical Education at ND Capitol
Mrs. Smith at South Heart and this year's winning project
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Smith at South Heart