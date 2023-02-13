Statement from BPS school board member Emily Eckroth

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck school board member is speaking out for the first time since a petition to recall her began circulating last month.

Dr. Emily Eckroth, a family physician, pleaded guilty in December to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September. On Monday, she said the following:

“I appreciate the public’s interest in the school board. However, I would like to see the energy people are putting into my personal life directed toward more important things, such as the search for a new superintendent and the petition for a state financial audit of the Bismarck public school system.”

She also encouraged people to review the recently published audit of the Williston school system.

Petition circulators need to collect and submit 2,709 valid signatures by April 20 to recall Eckroth.

