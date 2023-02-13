Report: Improper offloading led to saltwater disposal fire near Alexander

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - Officials say improper offloading caused a fire and explosion at a saltwater disposal site north of Alexander.

The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services says the incident started around 10:26 p.m. Friday night and resulted in a man being seriously injured. The Alexander and Williston Fire Departments arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire by around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe said she was impressed by the efforts of both departments to put out and contain the fire.

“We brought in the foam trailer from Alexander and two-and-a-half hours, [the fire] was out, which I’ve never, in my nine years, have ever seen something that big, be extinguished that quickly,” said Jappe.

About 300 barrels of produced water were released due to the incident.

The victim was treated for severe burns and flown to a regional trauma center. No other injuries were reported.

