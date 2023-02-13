Police: Mandan man tried to lure minors online

Kavan LaVallie in custody after undercover sting
Kavan LaVallie in custody after undercover sting(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Friday who they say lured minors online.

Prosecutors say Kavan LaVallie, 27, messaged a girl on Facebook he believed to be 14 years old. They say he sent unsolicited sexual images and messages and planned to meet up with the girl in May 2022. Court documents report he was actually communicating with an undercover officer.

LaVallie is charged with B felony luring minors by computer. He’s in custody on a $3,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
winterkill
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes
FILE
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Twisted B Clothing in the Kirkwood Mall
Twisted B Clothing makes a permanent home in Bismarck

Latest News

ND Attorney General’s office
House passes bill promoting transparency in state leases
Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck
Bill geared toward more accessible school meals passes ND House
Saltwater disposal site
Report: Improper offloading led to saltwater disposal fire near Alexander
Fentanyl pills recovered in bust
Bismarck police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills