Police: Mandan man tried to lure minors online

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Friday who they say lured minors online.

Prosecutors say Kavan LaVallie, 27, messaged a girl on Facebook he believed to be 14 years old. They say he sent unsolicited sexual images and messages and planned to meet up with the girl in May 2022. Court documents report he was actually communicating with an undercover officer.

LaVallie is charged with B felony luring minors by computer. He’s in custody on a $3,000 cash bond.

