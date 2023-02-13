North Dakota vet to travel to Alaska for the Iditarod

By Demi Hartl
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Casselton veterinarian John Reichert will depart for his 22nd trip to Alaska on March 1.

Combining his love of veterinary work, and his childhood admiration of sled dogs, Reichert will be one of two dozen volunteer vets at checkpoints along the grueling 1,000-mile race.

“What got me to want to go I guess, is that sled dogs are really incredible athletes. The mushers kind of get a lot of the credit for the serum run of 1925, but without the sled dogs, they’re kind of unsung heroes,” said Reichert.

The race starts in Anchorage and ends in Nome, Alaska, and while it is a 20-day event, Reichert says most teams finish in about 10 of those days. Reichert says like any other athlete, the training, dedication, and strength of the sled dogs is nothing short of amazing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
Man seriously injured in saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota
Twisted B Clothing in the Kirkwood Mall
Twisted B Clothing makes a permanent home in Bismarck
winterkill
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes

Latest News

aging in community
Aging in community program to help people in rural ND towns
utah kidnapping
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota
skating with bobcats
Young fans skate and practice with the Bismarck Bobcats
races to alaska
North Dakota vet to travel to Alaska for the Iditarod
windy
Evening Weather 2/12/23