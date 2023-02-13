House passes bill promoting transparency in state leases

ND Attorney General’s office
ND Attorney General’s office(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House advanced a bill that proponents say would increase transparency in the state government.

House Bill 1288 would require leases and rental agreements signed by state agencies to list everyone who owns 10% or more of the leased property. This comes after a year of controversy surrounding a building leased by the Attorney General’s office in south Bismarck that cost more than expected. The building is co-owned by Representative Jason Dockter of Bismarck. Supporters of this bill say the legislation was inspired by a study from a previous session, which predated the AG’s lease.

“This is an expansion – a good expansion – of transparency to the public on who is in the LLC companies that are leasing their buildings to the state,” said Representative Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson.

Supporters of the bill say it’s not aimed at a particular situation but rather looking ahead to the future. The bill passed by a vote of 87-3. Next, it goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
FILE
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
winterkill
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes
Twisted B Clothing in the Kirkwood Mall
Twisted B Clothing makes a permanent home in Bismarck

Latest News

Prediabetic
One-third of American adults found to be prediabetic
Childcare in North Dakota
North Dakota Senate passes bill to give tax credits to parents
Love Always Floral Valentine's Day preparations
Valentine’s Day preparations for local florists
Medina Shootout scene on Feb. 13, 1983
The Medina Shootout 40 years later
Victor Velazquez
Man pleads guilty in Bismarck bank robbery